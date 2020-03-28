|
|
Greer, Nancy B.
Nancy B. Greer, age 77, of Lookout Mountain. Born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA, Nancy obtained a BA at Carlow College and a Master of Library Science at the University of Pittsburgh.
Nancy's career included Librarian positions at Western Electric in New Jersey, the Denver Public Library, Solar Energy Research Institute and most recently a Contract Librarian at the US EPA where she worked through January, 2020.
When asked, 'What makes you happiest', her response was 'Giving.' Over the years, Nancy helped many individuals in need and was active in animal rescue. Animal Rescue Groups she worked with included AAARF, SAAF, Cat Care Society, the MaxFund, Foothills Animal Shelter, Animal Rescue & Adoption Society, Forgotten Felines Rescue. She personally fostered hundreds of dogs, cats and horses not affiliated with any shelter. She loved feral cats and spent her own time and money to fix, tame, and foster them. Nancy loved classical music and was an avid supporter of the Colorado and Pittsburgh Symphonies.
Survived by brothers and sisters: Norman (Dorothy, deceased) Greer, Gerard (Irene) Greer, Barbara Jean (Rush) Howe, Corinne (Richard) Fullerton, Ralph (Mary Ann) Greer, Virginia Greer (David Cooper), Theresa (Hari Dhama) Busby, and Michael (Mary) Greer; nieces and nephews.
Donations can be made to Forgotten Feline Rescue.
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020