Cantrell, Nancy
9/16/1916 - 3/8/2020
Nancy Kester Cantrell passed away March 8, 2020 after a full life of 103 ½ years. She was born in New York City, September 16, 1916 to Roy B. Kester and Isadore VanGuilder who had moved there from Colorado. Nancy's younger years were spent in the Columbia University neighborhood where her father was a professor of accounting. She went on to graduate from the University of Pennsylvania and later received a master's degree from Columbia University.
Nancy married Winthrop Cantrell and had two sons, Winthrop Cantrell II and James Cantrell. They continued to live in the same Columbia neighborhood until the family moved to Westport, Connecticut in the 1950s. As much as they enjoyed the East, the family continued their ties to Colorado Springs where they spent every summer. Nancy was an avid hiker and skier, she loved their summer outings with the Colorado Mountain Club and had one of the earliest REI memberships.
Upon retirement as a teacher in Fairfield County in Connecticut, Nancy moved full time to Colorado Springs to do all the outdoor activities she enjoyed. She loved hiking and skiing at her mountain cabin with the "Over The Hill" gang, birding with the Audubon Society and had a passion for rock gardening with the Colorado Springs Horticultural Group.
Nancy was an active, adventurous and independent person. When she was not outside you could find her with a good book or knitting Norwegian sweaters. She leaves a wonderful large family of two sons, four grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren who will always treasure their time spent with her.
Nancy was an inspiration to those who knew her and had the difficult task of keeping up with her. A life well lived indeed !
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 22, 2020