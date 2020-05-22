Cook, Nancy "Stacy"4/21/1933 - 5/13/2020Stacy Cook passed away of natural causes on May 13, 2020. She was born to Croatian and Macedonian immigrant parents in Shickshinny, Pennsylvania on April 21, 1933. Raised primarily in Newark, New Jersey, she went on to Rutgers University where she received a BA in English and then to the University of North Carolina (UNC) where she received an MA in Dramatic Arts. After graduating from UNC, she moved to Greenwich Village, New York and worked at 20th Century Fox studios. Looking for an adventure, in 1958 she joined the Red Cross and was sent to South Korea. While in Korea, she met and fell in love with Richard Cook, a dashing young U.S. Army officer. After marrying, they honeymooned in Japan and embarked on a 52-year journey that would take them all over the world, eventually settling in Westminster, Colorado. Stacy would later begin a career as an Account Executive working for Management Recruiters and the Bradsby Group. She was an amazing woman who had fabulous adventures and an incredible zest for life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lieutenant Colonel Dick Cook and her brother, Nick Christoff. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Laurie Cook; her daughter, Julia Cook; her sister and brother-in-law, Rose and Albert Gordon; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Dodie and Jerry Ruzicki; her grandson and grand-daughter-in-law, Ross and Jessica Cook; her granddaughter, Mallory Cook; nephews, Steve Gordon, Chris Christoff, Geoff Ruzicki, and Tim Ruzicki; niece Suzannah Vess; and extended family Tom and Deb Hermanson. She has been interred alongside her husband at Fort Logan National Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.