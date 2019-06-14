Home

Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Nativity of Our Lord
Broomfield, CO
Nancy Dollaghan


Dollaghan, Nancy
January 31, 1928 - May 1, 2019

Nancy Ina (Wallander) Dollaghan departed this life after an all-too-short 91 years. Nancy was a woman of contradictions: An only child who raised seven children of her own; a Swede whose perfect meatballs, cookies and coffee bread were matched by the corned beef and cabbage she prepared every St. Patrick's Day; a self-described non-athlete who married one of Colorado's best pitchers and raised two generations of swimmers, divers, hoopsters, cyclists, soccer, softball, hockey and baseball players; a Rhode Islander who loved the Rocky Mountains almost as much as the Atlantic Ocean; and a high-school graduate whose children and grandchildren absorbed her deep love of learning and teaching. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Ina and Helge Wallander, her beloved husband Art, and her grandson Andrew, whom she adored. She is survived by her children and grandchildren: Chris Dollaghan, Tom Campbell, and Annicka and Kelsey Campbell-Dollaghan; Tom Dollaghan; Tricia, Mike, Derek, Kevin, and Nick O'Donnell; Katie Dollaghan; Peggy Dollaghan and Sydney Dollaghan Martinez; Judi, Molly and Jenny Madsen, and Jim, Diana, Addy and Matt Dollaghan. Nancy will never leave the hearts of the many, many people she touched with her kindness, generosity, humor, and love. Special thanks to Nancy's dear friends, to the staff at Sunrise Flatirons, and to TRU Community Care, where memorial contributions in her name can be made. Funeral Mass will be Friday, June 28, 9:00 a.m. at Nativity of Our Lord, Broomfield, with reception following. Interment is private. To leave a tribute visit www.inmemoriamservices.com.
Published in Denver Post from June 14 to June 16, 2019
