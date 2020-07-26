Lindner, Nancy Flint

Nancy Flint Lindner passed away February 13, 2020. Her passing was gentle; in the arms of spirit. Nancy's cause of death was complications from pneumonia.

Nancy grew up in Weston, MA. She graduated from Wheelock College with a degree in Education in 1951 and traveled West with friends, making a stop in the Tetons. While climbing for the first time in her life, she met her future husband, Dick Pownall, a Teton Mountain Guide.

In 1952, Nancy moved to Fountain, Colorado where she got her first teaching job. Nancy spent that year skiing, and climbing."Something about this place and the mountains that I believe gets into your blood - and I don't believe you can get it out", she wrote to her mother. Nancy saved her money and joined Dick that summer in Salzburg, where he was deployed. She worked, climbed, skied, and made lifelong friends.

In 1954, she and Dick returned to the US, married, and settled in Lakewood, CO.

In 1963, Dick left to climb Mt. Everest. Nancy remained at home, tending their urban farm and caring for their two children, David and Betsy ages three and six. When Dick returned, they went on to build one of the original cabins in Vail, CO. For years, Nancy divided her life between Lakewood and Vail.

Nancy loved Golden Retrievers, and raised them for years. Nancy and her children assisted with the puppy litters. Once, when a puppy was rejected by her mother, Nancy took over and bottle fed the puppy around the clock until it was old enough to eat on its own. Nancy named her Fawn. Fawn followed Nancy, like a shadow.

Dick and Nancy divorced in 1980. Nancy went on to be a real estate investigator for the State of Colorado and married Bruce Lindner, an American friend she met in the Austria days. They enjoyed traveling, reading, conversation. She felt she had married her soulmate.

After Bruce died in 1993, Nancy started volunteering at Lutheran Hospital. She traveled with friends and continued being an integral member of her church, St John's Chrysostom in Golden, Colorado.

In 2004, Nancy met the Pavlovics, a refugee family from Bosnia. As Nancy helped them integrate into America, she became the adopted grandmother to their daughters, Ana and Zana, and adopted mother to Julia and Zoran.

Nancy "was educated, socially connected, and she loved her glass of wine," says a friend. Her spirit embracing, kind. If she prayed for you, you knew her prayers would be answered. She had the right ear of the Lord.

Nancy used to say that "the most important thing you can give your children is independence". She taught by example: it got her from Boston to Colorado via the Tetons and Alps. It was how she dealt with chronic pain that at times could be debilitating for her. Her favorite response to queries made of her? "I'm fine". And, she is. A fine woman.

Nancy is survived by her son, David (Rita), daughter, Betsy (Billy), granddaughters Sara and Ashley, and stepdaughter, Connie (Chip), her adopted family Zoran and Julia Pavlovic and their daughters, Ana and Zana, her beloved dog, Tyler, as well as many good, close, loving friends and beloved church community, as well as extended family on the East Coast.

Due to the COVID-19 there is no memorial service planned at this time. Donations may be given to Golden Retriever Rescue of the Rockies or Collier Hospice Center (Lutheran Hospital).





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store