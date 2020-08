Geiger, NancyAugust 13, 1931 - August 10, 2020Nancy, 88, of Lakewood, passed on August 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, James. She is survived by her children, Susan, Peggy, Tom (Nicki) & Mary (Christopher); five grandchildren, Claire, Julia, Jack, Ryan & Nancy. Services will be held later this year at St. Jude Catholic Church. Interment will then follow in Riverton, WY. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to DDRC, 11177 West 8th Avenue, Lakewood, Colorado 80215.