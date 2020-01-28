|
Patterson, Nancy Joyce
October 24, 1932 - January 23, 2020
Joyce passed away Jan. 23 in Centennial, CO, preceded by her husband John W. Patterson. She was born in Bradenton, FL, to Merle & Mary Coble Tinkham.
Joyce loved people and always had a smile for everyone. She will be missed by all. "She moved not a finger to attract, but all were attracted to her."
Services: Jan. 31, 10:00 AM, Quebec Place chapel, Fairmount Cemetery, 430 S. Quebec St., Denver. Reception afterward.
Memorial gifts may be to The https://www.lung.org/
