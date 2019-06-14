|
|
Couse, Nancy L.
78, of Golden, Colorado, died June 10, 2019 at Collier Hospice Center. Nancy was born May 3, 1941, in Syracuse, NY, to Richard and Elizabeth Couse. She graduated from Cornell University in 1963 and received her PHD from University of Wisconsin in Genetics. She went on to marry George Desborough and moved with him to Golden, Colorado. She taught Genetics at Denver University until she made the decision to become a Certified Public Accountant. Nancy owned and operated her CPA practice for over 30 years in the Denver area, retiring at the end of 2018. She enjoyed the nature of Colorado in its mountains and rivers as well as many road trips with George through the American Southwest. Nancy is survived by her sister Sandra and husband William Geertsen of Ft. Myers, FL, her niece Lisa Geertsen of Seattle, WA, her nephew Andrew Geertsen of Olympia, WA and his daughter Naliandrah Geertsen. Services will be held at a later date.
Published in Denver Post from June 14 to June 19, 2019