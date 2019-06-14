Denver Post Obituaries
More Obituaries for Nancy Galas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Leck Galas


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nancy Leck Galas Obituary
Galas, Nancy Leck
February 12, 1938 - May 31, 2019

Nancy Leck Galas was born to William T. and Katherine Leck in Long Island, New York and died in Denver, Colorado. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Joseph R. Galas, as well as several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, and her brother William J. Leck. She attended Marymount High School in Terry Town, NY and Northwestern University. She was the couture buyer at I. Magnin, NYC as well as The Denver Dry Goods Company, and later manager of The Montaldo's Stores in Colorado.
She was president of St. Joseph's Hospital Volunteer Board and a 20-year volunteer in the surgery waiting room. She also volunteered for Catholic Charities at the Samaritan House Resource Center, and was a parishioner at Mother of God Catholic Church.
Nancy was a skier, bridge player, enjoyed international travel and was an avid reader. "Fashion was her passion" as well as her wonderful 'Westies': Maggie, LuLu and Bella.
Private family services will be held in Long Island, NY. Donations may be made in her honor to the Parkinson's Association of The Rockies or the Denver Dumb Friends League.
Published in Denver Post from June 14 to June 16, 2019
