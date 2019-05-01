Denver Post Obituaries
Horan & McConaty - Northwest/Arvada
7577 W. 80th Ave.
Arvada, CO 80003
(303) 327-7220
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Horan & McConaty - Northwest/Arvada
7577 W. 80th Ave.
Arvada, CO 80003
Graveside service
Following Services
Arvada Cemetery
5581 Independence St
Arvada, CO
Nancy Leonard


Nancy Leonard Obituary
Leonard, Nancy
09/17/1952 - 04/26/2019

Surrounded by family, Nancy said goodbye on Friday, April 26th, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Her loving smile and positive spirit will live on long after she is gone. She lived life with a vision of Heaven on Earth, welcoming everyone with open arms and unconditional love, showing compassion and concern for everyone she crossed paths with in her life, lifting up all around her. She is preceded in death by her daughter Molly Leonard and survived by her husband of 42 years, Mark Leonard, her three children, Darcy DiGiacomo (Chris), Joshua Leonard.(Annie), and Zachary Leonard (Ashley), her four grandchildren, Jack DiGiacomo, Ava DiGiacomo, Solomon Leonard, and Henry Leonard. Funeral, 10am, Friday, May 3rd, Horan McConaty, 7577 W. 80th Ave., Arvada. Graveside to immediately follow, Arvada Cemetery, 5581 Independence St., Arvada.
Published in Denver Post from May 1 to May 2, 2019
