Nancy Mae Lund


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nancy Mae Lund Obituary
Lund, Nancy Mae
3/19/1936 - 5/23/2019
Artist

Nancy passed away after enduring multiple strokes at St Anthony's hospital in Lakewood, CO. Nancy was born in Chicago, IL. She graduated from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago in 1958. Marriage lead her briefly to Moose, WY and finally to her beloved Colorado. She traveled the world in pursuit of art. She found joy in the process of the visual arts, and used "various media to express her awe of the world". Her professional contributions to the Colorado arts community are many, as educator, art director, technical illustrator and graphic designer, with multiple professional affiliations across the the CO Front Range. She delighted in sneaking into hotel swimming pools and soaking in hot springs Au Natural. She is survived by her two children, Kevin (Lori) Heraty and Linnea Heraty, and a brother Harry. A memorial service to be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her honor to conservationco.org.
Published in Denver Post on June 9, 2019
