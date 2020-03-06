|
|
Smith, Nancy Marie
June 7, 1965 - February 28, 2020
Nancy Smith passed away on February 28, 2020 and entered into heaven on a ray of sunshine. Nancy was one of four children, she graduated with the class of 1983 from Douglas County High School. Nancy then went to Cosmetology school and followed in her mothers footsteps and commenced on her 35 year career as a cosmetologist. Nancy was blessed by many clients who became great friends over the years. Nancy is survived by her daughter Alie Smith, her mother Virginia Young, her sister Colleen Teitelbaum (Ross), her brothers Joe DeCredico (Irene), Robert Young, and her loving friend Garvin Westhoff as well as many nieces and nephews and cousins. Nancy will be remembered as an angel from heaven, a beautiful daughter, loving and devoted sister, wonderful loving and caring mother, wife and dear friend. Although Nancy will be missed dearly by all her family and friends we've gained our angel in heaven and we'll be blessed by her. I
A Celebration of Life will be held in Nancy's honor on Monday March 9th at 10:30 AM at Greenwood Community Church
5600 E. Belleview Ave.
Greenwood Village, CO 80111
In lieu of flowers please make donations to her Go Fund Me page to help with medical bills. https://www.gofundme.com/f/love-for-nancy-smith?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020