Polumbus, Nancy 02/09/1947 - 04/18/2020 Nancy Jean Polumbus passed away on April 18th, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born on February 9th, 1947 in Lawrence Kansas and graduated from Lakewood High School and the University of Kansas. Nancy was a true caregiver, passionate about her family, generous, loving, and loyal. She was always the life of the party and would strike up a conversation with anyone. She was brave and a true fighter who would sacrifice anything for those she loved. Nancy is survived by her sister, Kathy Vaughan, brother, Jeff Richey, husband, Tad Polumbus, children, Lindsay Polumbus Condon, Heather Polumbus Wennberg, and Tyler Polumbus, and 14 grandchildren. She joins her parents, Jim and Betty Richey, sister, Robyn Richey, and son, Walker Polumbus, in heaven. A Celebration of her Life will be held as soon as the family is able to do so in light of the current Covid-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Nancy's name to Musana Community Development Organization in Uganda : https://musana.org/donate-page/
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020.