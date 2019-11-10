Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew Methodist Church
University & Highlands Ranch Blvd
Nancy Shippert Blakeney


1938 - 2019
Nancy Shippert Blakeney Obituary
Blakeney, Nancy Shippert
June 26, 1938 - November 4, 2019

Nancy Shippert Blakeney passed away peacefully on November 4 in Lone Tree, CO with family members by her side. Born in Chicago, IL to Louise and Thomas Keating, Nancy attended North Central College and spent most of her career as an elementary school teacher, primarily in the Englewood School District. She was an avid Denver Broncos fan, a long-time season ticket holder and a self-proclaimed Broncos coach. A strong and giving person and a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend to so many, Nancy will be greatly missed. She is survived by Loren her husband, a brother, three daughters and six grandchildren. A Celebration of Life for Nancy will be held at St. Andrew Methodist Church on University & Highlands Ranch Blvd, on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 10:00am with a reception to follow.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 10, 2019
