Bretz, Nancy Sterling

12/27/1932 - 05/15/2020



Nancy Sterling Bretz of Steamboat Springs, CO, passed away on May 15, 2020, at the age of 86. Nancy had been battling a rare form of cancer and was in the care of Hospice at the time of her passing. She had been an active member of her Grouse Creek Park community and was loved by all who knew her. Nancy founded the Community Health Resource Center at the Yampa Valley Medical Center and served as its director for 20 years following the passing of her husband, Thurman W. Bretz in 1999. Nancy was a loyal supporter of the Steamboat Springs Orchestra, Steamboat Musical Festival, Emerald City Opera as well as the Seminars at Steamboat and the Steamboat Institute. She was an avid fan of the opera, attending many performances throughout the world. She was the daughter of Percy and Dorothy Sterling of Denver, CO, and graduated from East High School in Denver, CO, and from Mills College in CA. She is survived by her sister, Cynthia Sterling Roark of Fallbrook, CA, her stepson, Matthew Bretz of Osprey, FL, and her stepdaughter, Janney Bretz Carpenter of Englewood, CO. She will be missed. Donations are requested to be made in her name to Northwest Colorado Health of Steamboat Springs.





