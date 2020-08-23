1/1
Nancy Watters
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Watters, Nancy
Koebel
9/6/1929 - 8/18/20

Nancy Koebel Watters left this world peacefully on August 18, 2020, in Denver, CO. Born in Glen Ridge, New Jersey on Sept. 6, 1929, she lived in Erie, PA for more than 40 years where she raised a family with her husband, Chuck (he predeceased her in 2015). Nancy was above all else a MOM/NANA to her five children, 13 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. She also leaves a brother, Frank (Chick), among other family, whom she held dear.

Visit MonarchSociety.com for her full obituary and future service information.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Monarch Society
1534 Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
(303) 837-8712
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved