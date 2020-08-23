Watters, Nancy
Koebel
9/6/1929 - 8/18/20
Nancy Koebel Watters left this world peacefully on August 18, 2020, in Denver, CO. Born in Glen Ridge, New Jersey on Sept. 6, 1929, she lived in Erie, PA for more than 40 years where she raised a family with her husband, Chuck (he predeceased her in 2015). Nancy was above all else a MOM/NANA to her five children, 13 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. She also leaves a brother, Frank (Chick), among other family, whom she held dear.
Visit MonarchSociety.com
for her full obituary and future service information.