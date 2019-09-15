|
|
Funk, Natalie Elaine
6/29/1934 - 9/3/2019
Natalie Elaine Katt Funk, former Vice-President of St. Joseph Hospital, died on September 3, 2019. Her husband of 53 years, William "Bill" Funk had just passed away in June. They will be together forever in heaven.
Born in Lincoln, Nebraska June 29, 1934, Natalie graduated from the University of Nebraska with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism. Much later in life, she received her Masters of Health Care Administration from the University of Denver and went on to become a professor at DU.
Natalie spent her college summers working in Evergreen and fell in love with and moved to Colorado in the 60's where she met her future husband Bill Funk. Both were active in politics and non-profit work. As Vice-President of Young Republicans, Natalie worked as campaign manager for Bill Funk's run for the Colorado House of Representatives. Furthermore, she was a member of the League of Women Voters for years.
She started off her career in Denver working for Channel 2 News. After a few years she worked for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Colorado and was invited to go to Washington D.C. under the Eisenhower Commission to work on national health care but decided to stay in Colorado.
She truly was a pioneer for working mothers. She worked for 25 years at St. Joseph Hospital and ended her career as Vice-President of Public Relations and Strategic Development; she took media interviews on behalf of the hospital and was instrumental in developing a mother's birthing center and partnering St. Joseph Hospital with Greenwood Athletic Club.
Towards the end of her career she became Marketing Director of the Samaritan Institute. She served on many non-profit boards including the Colorado Coalition for the Medically Underserved and the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. When her husband had a massive stroke in 1992, she not only took on the difficult care-taking role but also founded the Colorado branch of the National Stroke Association known as the Rocky Mountain Stroke Foundation. She started their fundraiser called "Race with the Stars".
Natalie loved to travel and had been around the world on many trips. She was a prolific reader, was in bridge groups, and played the piano. Natalie was a wonderful and dedicated wife, mother, sister and especially Nana.
Natalie is survived by her two children Melanie Stone and Stephen Funk (Margaret) and her grandchildren; Morgan, Evan, Emily and Andrew; Natalie's brother Larry Katt (Gola). As a faithful and devoted servant of Christ, Natalie joined her parents, husband and grandson Alexander in heaven.
Services will be held Saturday, September 21st at 10:30 am at Bethany Lutheran Church.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 15, 2019