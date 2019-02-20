|
Passed away Feb. 13. She is survived by her beloved husband, Wayne Teel of Parker; by her daughters Sharon Wynde and her husband David of Portland, OR, and Elissa Teel-Duggan and her husband Jerry of Fort Collins; by her grandchildren Kendall and Sophie Wynde, and Aidan and Colleen Duggan; and by her brother Brad Smith and sister-in-law Alta of Castle Rock, and nephews Brent and Phil Smith. Celebration of Life 11AM, Sat, Feb. 23, at Horan & McConaty Funeral Home (11150 East Dartmouth Ave. Aurora, CO). For full obituary, please visit horancares.com.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 20, 2019