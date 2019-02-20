Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
11150 East Dartmouth Avenue
Denver, CO 80014
(303) 745-4418
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
11150 East Dartmouth Avenue
Denver, CO 80014
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
11150 East Dartmouth Avenue
Denver, CO 80014
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Natalie Teel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Natalie Teel


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Natalie Teel Obituary
Passed away Feb. 13. She is survived by her beloved husband, Wayne Teel of Parker; by her daughters Sharon Wynde and her husband David of Portland, OR, and Elissa Teel-Duggan and her husband Jerry of Fort Collins; by her grandchildren Kendall and Sophie Wynde, and Aidan and Colleen Duggan; and by her brother Brad Smith and sister-in-law Alta of Castle Rock, and nephews Brent and Phil Smith. Celebration of Life 11AM, Sat, Feb. 23, at Horan & McConaty Funeral Home (11150 East Dartmouth Ave. Aurora, CO). For full obituary, please visit horancares.com.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
Download Now