Nate and I became friends in college (super seniors!), spent time together in Chicago, and he moved out to Denver about a year after me. We lived in Wash park for 2 years and I can honestly say he became one of the best friends Ive ever had. When my mom passed away, he and a couple of friends were kind enough to send flowers. He was down-to-earth, funny, carefree and was able to put up with a bunch of my nonsense over the years. His infectious laugh and genuine kindness will be missed. I am honored to have been able to call him my friend. Rest In Peace, Nate.

Jon Whitehead

Friend