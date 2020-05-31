Nathaniel Olk
1981 - 2020
Olk, Nathaniel
08/20/1981 - 05/21/20

Nathaniel Wood Olk, passed away May 21, 2020 in Denver, Colorado, age 38. Son of Wendy Olk and Joseph Olk (Mary); devoted brother to Hillary Dutcher (Scott) and Molly Olk; stepbrother to Johnny and Jacob Huber; uncle of Charlie, Alex and Lizzie Dutcher; dear love of Kelly Hughes. Nate was a true environmentalist, both professionally and in his love of nature. He was a free spirit who had and made many friends wherever his steps and travels took him. Services in St. Louis and Colorado celebrating Nate's life will be held at a future date. The family wishes any memorial contributions be made to 4ocean, Waterwheel foundation, or another charity of choice.


Published in Denver Post on May 31, 2020.
May 29, 2020
Nate- youre the man. You will be missed.
Jon Gaebe
Friend
May 29, 2020
Nate and I became friends in college (super seniors!), spent time together in Chicago, and he moved out to Denver about a year after me. We lived in Wash park for 2 years and I can honestly say he became one of the best friends Ive ever had. When my mom passed away, he and a couple of friends were kind enough to send flowers. He was down-to-earth, funny, carefree and was able to put up with a bunch of my nonsense over the years. His infectious laugh and genuine kindness will be missed. I am honored to have been able to call him my friend. Rest In Peace, Nate.
Jon Whitehead
Friend
