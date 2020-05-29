Deyne, Natividad "Naty"
Natividad "Naty" Deyne, 72, died peacefully on May 23, 2020. Naty is survived by her husband, John; son. BJ (Kayle); grandchildren, Johnathan, Caitlynn and Maddie; as well as many close to her including Andy and Lori Santos and Family in the Philippines.
Naty was born in the Philippines on Sept. 26, 1948. She enjoyed going to the casino, cooking and spending time with friends and family. She will be remembered as a feisty, friendly and loving wife, mother, grandma and friend. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
Natividad "Naty" Deyne, 72, died peacefully on May 23, 2020. Naty is survived by her husband, John; son. BJ (Kayle); grandchildren, Johnathan, Caitlynn and Maddie; as well as many close to her including Andy and Lori Santos and Family in the Philippines.
Naty was born in the Philippines on Sept. 26, 1948. She enjoyed going to the casino, cooking and spending time with friends and family. She will be remembered as a feisty, friendly and loving wife, mother, grandma and friend. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on May 29, 2020.