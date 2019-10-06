|
Gapter, Neal
Warren
February 3,1936 - September 22,2019
Neal died peacefully at the Bethany Nursing Facility in Lakewood,Colorado. He maintained a loving presence and wicked sense of humor through the end. After a long battle with Parkinson's disease he gets to dance once more with the love of his life and wife the late Nancy Gapter.
The loving son of the late Francis Newell and Alta Verna Gapter. The much loved Dad to Troy Gapter, Trent Gapter, and Tricia Leech. Father in law to Carmen Candlin, Chanie Wood and David Leech. A kind and loving Grandad to Corrina Gapter , Callia Gapter and Aida Leech. The brother of the late Norm Gapter and Nan Gapter. Uncle to HD Gapter.
A celebration of Neal's Life will be held from 12pm-4 pm on October 11 at the Curtis Ballroom at The Land Mark, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village 80111. You are welcome to wear your favorite Colorado sports jersey or casual dress. .
As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to Parkinson Association of the Rockies.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 6, 2019