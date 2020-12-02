1/
Neil (Ernest) Lopez
1930 - 2020
LOPEZ, NEIL ( ERNEST)

Neil Lopez was born to Joseph and Vera Lopez on April 25, 1930 in Denver, Colorado. He departed this life on November 26, 2020 at his home in Denver.
Neil graduated from South High School in 1948 and retired from Gates Rubber Company after 38 years. He loved all sports, but mostly golf, baseball and football.
Neil was a beloved father, and grandfather. His family was the most important part of his life.
Neil is survived by his children Mark Lopez, Sandy Taylor (Ed) and Laurie Lopez (Chris) all of Denver, Colorado.
Six grandchildren, Todd Taylor, Christa Taylor, Jeannine Lopez, Alexandra Nelson, and Maggie Mae McDonald. Preceded in death, by 2 grandchildren, Alicia Marie Lopez, and Joseph Mack Lopez
He has 5 great grandchildren, Daniella, Ethan, Jacob, Remi, and Audri.
Neil had 2 brothers, Louis Lopez and is preceded in death by Emil Lopez. Due to the pandemic, a private service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020. A graveside service, and memorial will be held in April 2021 for extended family and friends.

Published in Denver Post on Dec. 2, 2020.
