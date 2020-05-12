Keeth, Neva Jean

December 21, 1926 - May 4, 2020



Jean, as she was known by everyone and preferred, passed away on May 4, 2020, at the age of 93.

She graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in journalism in June of 1950 and married Martin W. Keeth the next day. He preceded her in death in 1992 after 42 years together. Jean went on to do volunteer work at the library as well as Reading for the Blind until she no longer could, due to macular degeneration. Together she and Marty loved to travel. She loved music, literature and keeping up with world events. As Marty would have said "Just the facts" and "No lingering goodbyes", and Jean would have agreed, as they are now reunited in eternity.

Jean is survived by her eldest sister, Betty Mullen of Rolling Hills Estates, California; her son and his family, Bob and Lorraine Keeth of Greenwood Village, Colorado and grandchildren Danny and Erin; and her daughter and family, Nancy and John Martin of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Private celebrations of her life will be held at a later date and she will be laid to rest with her husband Martin W. Keeth at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado.





