Myers, Nicholas C.
Nick
10/11/1946 - 12/24/2019
Nicholas C. Myers, 73, passed away on December 24, 2019.
Please join us in celebrating Nick's life at Shanahan's Steakhouse on Friday, January 24th from 2:00 - 4:00 PM, with special remarks at 2:30 PM. A memorial service will follow at a later date in Murrysville, PA. Nick was born in Baltimore, Maryland on October 11, 1946. Nick worked as a Business Development Representative for New American Funding for the past six years. He began his career as VP of Sales for Teledyne Water Pik, 1974-1990, President of Sion Technology, 1990-1994, Owner of Associated Mortgage Brokers of Colorado, 1994-2014. He enjoyed playing golf and was an avid sports fan of the Denver Broncos. Nick is survived by Christine Beck, sister, Nathan Beck, brother-in-law, Natalie Mehrmann, niece, her husband, Drew Mehrmann and Edmund Hoey, stepfather. Nick is preceded in death by Doris Hoey, mother and Charles Myers, father. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to "Birdies for the Brave". Nick's presence was always enjoyed by those who were able to share their time with him, whether it be on the golf course, watching a sports game or dining at one of his favorite restaurants. He had an impeccable sense of style, dressing to the nines in his suits. He was known for his trademark of white loafers. Nick could captivate a room with his contagious smile, laughter and joking humor. Everyone was a friend of Nick's, he knew no strangers. Nick's legacy will continue to live through his family and all who knew him.
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 22, 2020