DeSimone, Nicholas L.
11/04/1926 - 05/23/2020
Nicholas L. DeSimone, Denver native, teacher at Denver South High School, passed away on 5/23. Survived by his wife of 44 years, Betty Desimone, also survived by numerous relatives. Rosary, Funeral Mass and Committal will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery on Thursday 6/4.
Published in Denver Post from May 31 to Jun. 3, 2020.