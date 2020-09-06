Miltner, Nicholas
February 13, 1955 - August 24, 2020
Nicholas Edward Miltner, age 65, died on Monday, August 24, 2020. He passed away very unexpectedly from an undetected heart disease while taking his beloved dogs on a walk.
Born February 13, 1955 in Sheridan, Wyoming, he was the youngest son of Leo and Eleanor Miltner. Nick married Mary Miltner on October 7, 1978 and together they shared 41 beautiful years of marriage. The two moved to Colorado in 1979 where they grew their family with two children, and Nick continued his career as a Carpenter and Home Builder. Nick was creative, genuine, humble, and fun-loving. He was sure to make everyone feel they were truly the most important person, in both the world and to him. He was a perfect gentleman; he was simply the best.
Nick was a lover of life. He enjoyed camping, fly fishing, traveling and scuba diving, but most of all, he truly treasured time spent with his family. If you had the opportunity to have Nick in your life, you were also bound to walk away with one of his wonderful life lessons. When you were with Nick, the food tasted better, the drinks were sweeter, the laughs were louder, and the world was brighter.
Nick was preceded in death by his father, Leo. He leaves behind his mother, Eleanor; his wife Mary Miltner; children Gabriel Miltner and Kaitlyn Vondle; grandchildren Quinn Vondle, Ellie Vondle and Rowan Miltner; daughter-in-law Brooke Miltner and son-in-law Paul Vondle; siblings Suzanne Olsen (Glenn) and Leo Miltner Jr. (Pat).
Due to circumstances beyond our control, a private ceremony was held on Sunday, August 30. A larger celebration is planned for the Spring of 2021 so we can all be present to honor and memorialize Nick together in person.
Please share memories of Nick and condolences with his family by signing the tribute wall on his obituary at horancares.com
Those who wish to honor Nick are encouraged to donate in his name to a charity of their choice
A special thanks to Tom and Audra for taking such great care of Nick in his last minutes on Earth.