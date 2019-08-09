|
Stone, Nicole
O'Brien
06/25/1936 - 07/26/2019
Nicole O'Brien Stone, age 83, passed away on July 26, 2019, in her home where she lived with her daughter and granddaughter near Seattle, WA. Nicole was born in Billings, MT on June 25, 1936 to William J. O'Brien and Doris O'Brien, née Erenfeld. She attended the University of Colorado in Boulder and spent a year at the Sorbonne in Paris. While home in Billings in 1958, she met and married John C. Stone, II from Bronxville, NY. The next 20 years were spent overseas (Guatemala, England and Senegal) and in various states, including Florida, Lousisana, New Jersey, New Hampshire and Vermont.
Following a divorce in 1979, Nicole moved to Denver, CO where she worked at the University of Denver for several years and the Denver Art Museum for over 20 years. At the age of 68, Nicole joined the U.S. Peace Corps and was stationed in Panay Island, south of Manila. She helped weavers and artisans market their products, taught English to out-of-school youth to enable them to become more global and taught preventative HIV/AIDS education to young women vulnerable to sex trafficking.
Nicole brought joy and laughter to her family and all those who knew her. She is survived by her two children: Lisa Stone and John C. Stone, III; her grandchildren: John C. Stone, IV and David, Zachary and Sara (Maggie) Wilson; her sister Margaret Trousdale; brother-in-law Robert Trousdale and their children Willam and Nicole.
A memorial Mass will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Denver at 11:00 a.m. on October 25, 2019.
Published in Denver Post from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019