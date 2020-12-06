1/1
Nobby Trafton
1926 - 2020
TRAFTON, NOBBY
3/21/1926 - 11/27/2020

Nobby Trafton (née Katsushige) passed away peacefully in Aurora, Colorado on November 27, 2020, at the age of 94. She is survived by her 3 children, 3 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren and is preceded in death by her husband and her 6 sisters. She had a warm spirit, and she will be forever remembered for her profound devotion to her family and friends, as well as for her eagerness to always help others. To view her full obituary, please visit https://www.newcomerdenver.com/Obituary/192375/Nobue-Nobby-Katsushige-Trafton/Denver-CO




Published in Denver Post from Dec. 6 to Dec. 13, 2020.
