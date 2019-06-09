Denver Post Obituaries
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
11150 East Dartmouth Avenue
Denver, CO 80014
(303) 745-4418
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
the Reeder residence
2942 S Uinta St
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
Greenmount Cemetery
Durango, CO
View Map
1928 - 2019
Noel Reeder Obituary
Reeder, Noel
04/09/28 - 05/25/19

Noel Arthur Reeder, age 91, died on May 25, 2019.

Born at home in the small community of Breen, Colorado, Noel spent most of his life in nearby Durango. After serving in the US Army during the Korean war, Noel returned home to farm with his father for several years before going to work for Coca-Cola. He retired from Coca-Cola in 1992 and enjoyed retired life in Durango for many years, before moving to Denver to live with his son and daughter-in-law. A wonderful father and grandfather, Noel was also a skilled woodworker and an avid author.

He is survived by brother Bob, son Larry and daughter Debbie.

Relatives and friends are welcome to an informal memorial service to be held at the Reeder residence, 2942 S Uinta St, on Saturday, June 15th, 11am-2pm. In addition, a funeral service will be held Monday, July 15th at Greenmount Cemetery in Durango.

Instead of flowers, memorial contributions to the are encouraged.
Published in Denver Post from June 9 to June 14, 2019
