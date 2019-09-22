|
Kinnard, Nona Jean McFall
Nona Jean McFall Kinnard, 7802 Zuni St., Denver, CO, was born on February 15, 1938 to James and Helen Rouse McFall and died on September 9, 2019 at 81 years old. She was able to come home and peacefully die with the care of Hospice and Bill Siegrist.
Nona had two siblings, Jimmy McFall (deceased) and Cheryl Schriver. She had three children, Scott McConnell (deceased), Kelli (James) Svoboda and Dean (Helen) McConnell. She had five grandchildren Jennifer (Michael) Yacovazzi, Tito Aleman, Joseph Aleman, Eric McConnell and Grant McConnell. She had three great grandchildren Damacio Aleman, Marisol Aleman and Anthony Yacovazzi. She was married twice. Jerald McConnell and Dennett Kinnard (deceased).
Nona enjoyed life to the fulliest!
She went to CU for Nursing. She was a very successful Real Estate Agent.From top salesman, to manager of Look Limited, on to REMAX, to running her own business at Metro Brokers. This was very impressive since very few women competed in this line of work and were as successful as she was at it.
She was a snow bird in Florida with her late husband Denny Kinnard. She also do-si-doed her way into Bill Siegrists heart and was pampered and loved by him until her last breath. We will miss her terribly. Her ashes are in a beautiful garden with a gazebo and a small running brook. Fairwell Nona, we love you and hope you have found peace.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 22, 2019