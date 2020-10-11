1/
Norma Baker
1939 - 2020
BAKER, NORMA

5/10/39-10/5/2020 - Norma went to heaven to be with her husband, Richard, who preceded her in death in 2003. She is survived by her children, Richard (Susan), Grand Junction and Shelli Goward, Brighton; and grandchildren, Jeffrey, Andrew, Michelle and Michael. She will be remembered for her incredibly unique and loveable wit and sense of humor bringing smiles with her jelly bean shenanigans and witty songs. Upon Norma's request, no public services will be held. The family is grateful for the wonderful care provided by the team at Compassionate Hospice.




Published in Denver Post on Oct. 11, 2020.
