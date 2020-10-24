Miesch, Norma Jean"Tillie"March 8, 1927 - October 11, 2020Norma Jean "Tillie" was born on March 8, 1927 in Louisville, Kentucky and passed away on October 11, 2020 in Aurora, Colorado. Tillie grew up in Marktown, East Chicago, Indiana. She graduated from Catholic Central High School and attended Clark College in Dubuque, Iowa and Barry College in Miami, Florida. She worked as a secretary in the Office of Veterans Affairs until she married her high school sweetheart, Alfred T. Miesch, on August 5, 1950. Tillie was a loving mother to two daughters and enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, and weaving. She loved spending time with family and friends and will be dearly missed. She is survived by daughters, Nancy (Fred) Stanley and Kathy (Mike) Ley, both of Denver ; two grandchildren, Tyler (Sara) Ley and Maribeth Ley Miller; and three great grandchildren, (Harper and Hannah Ley and Charlotte Miller). She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred, her infant son, John, and her parents, Leo and Martha (Kelly) Krause.At Tillie's request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to Elevation Hospice of Colorado.