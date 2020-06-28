Renner, Norma Lea

01-10-1927 - 06-24-2020



Norma Lea Renner, 93, passed away on June 24, 2020. She resided at Caruth Haven Court in Dallas, TX. Norma was born on January 10, 1927 in Denver, CO to Leila and Norman Moe. She was raised in Denver and attended Denver University, where she joined Pi Beta Phi sorority; she was a lifelong Pi Phi member and enthusiast. Norma graduated from DU with a degree in Biology. While at DU, Norma met her future husband, Paul Renner. After college, they married and continued to live and work in Denver, where Norma had careers in nursing and teaching. During this time, they also began their family, and had three children - Dean Renner, Leann Renner, and Dale Renner. Norma had a kind and gentle manner, a twinkle in her eye, a spirit for adventure! She was well known for her love of travel, and traveled the world over. Norma made journeys to all seven continents! Norma was a devoted member to her church, Bethany Lutheran. Not only was Norma active at church, but also active in many social groups - several bridge clubs, a bowling league, a China travel group, book club, and golf and tennis groups. She also loved keeping her mind active, and regularly enrolled in continuing education classes on world events at DU. Norma was a great cook, and enjoyed entertaining and making wonderful meals for her friends and family. While Norma loved travel abroad, her favorite passion was spending time in the Colorado mountains at her cabin in Glenelk. She spent every summer at Glenelk from 1960 - until she moved to Dallas, TX in 2014. Norma treasured her friends, family, and life in Denver and Glenelk, and eventually moved to Dallas to be closer to family. She was a resident at The Tradition, where she made many new friends, and also enjoyed activities and outings, exploring museums and attractions in her new city. Norma was a special lady with a loving heart. She will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and many friends in Colorado and Texas.





