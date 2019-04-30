|
Case, Norman
Norman L. Case, 90, died on Apr. 26, following a brief illness. He was born Dec. 6, 1928, in Lincoln, NE, the son of Raymond Irvin and Sophia Christine (Lewis) Case.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Norma Jane Case, and sisters, Nancy Cotter, and Judy Schemenaur. He is survived by his wife Jane H. Case; sons, Brian, Jim (Ginger), Alan and Gordon (Julie); seven grandchildren, Meghan, Elizabeth, Mallory, Tyler, Zachary, Emily and Andrew; three great grandchildren, Aiden, JB and Teddy Hafer.
A visitation will be held 6pm-8pm Tues. 4/30 at Horan & McConaty Funeral Home, 5303 E. County Line Rd., Centennial, CO. Service of remembrance and reception, 10:30am Weds, 5/1 at Grace Presbyterian Church, 9720 US Highway 85 N., Highlands Ranch, CO. Interment will be at Fairmount Cemetery, Denver, CO. Those who wish to remember Norman may make gifts in his memory to National Genealogical Society, 6400 Arlington Blvd., Suite 810, Falls Church, VA 22042-2318. Full obituary may be found at www.HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 30 to May 5, 2019