Schillo, Norman D.
Norman Duane Schillo - September 10, 1927 - May 16, 2019. Second son of Albert and Myrtle Schillo. Married to Louanna Green in 1950. Three daughters - Debbie (Dan) O'Neill, Dixie (Art) Hansen and Arlene "Beanie" Schillo, 5 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Norm was married to Anne Benshoof in 1997. Norm served in the U.S. Navy 1945-46. He worked as a bricklayer, residential contractor and real estate agent. His interests included travel, golf, biking and tennis. He was active in the Arapahoe Sertoma Club and the Englewood Jaycees. Services at St. Luke's UMC, 8817 S. Broadway on May 28 at 11 AM with a reception to follow.
Published in Denver Post from May 22 to May 26, 2019