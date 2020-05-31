Widner, Norman Dean
Dean Widner, passed away May 22, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife Barbara E. (Johnson) Widner, and son Daniel. Survived by daughters Denise Widner and Julie (Randy) Brandt, and 2 granddaughters Sarah and Rebecca Brandt. Funeral and burial, Mon., June 1, by invitation only (restricted numbers allowed) at Olinger Highland Mortuary, 10201 Grant St., Thornton, CO. Service will be posted on OlingerHighland.com and Facebook page.
Published in Denver Post from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.