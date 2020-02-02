|
Dyer, Norman
January 12 1936 - December 24 2019
Norman E Dyer passed away on Tuesday December 24th after suffering for many years with Parkinson's disease. Norm was born on January 12 1936 to the late Mabel and Arthur Dyer in California soon moving to Geary Oklahoma where he spent his formative years. After graduating from high school in 1954 , Norm served in the U.S.Army , honorably discharged in 1956. He attended Oklahoma State University on the GI bill , graduating with a BS in Business. Norm began his career working in real estate for Shell oil. While at
Shell he was relocated to Minneapolis, tasked with the company's expansion throughout the Midwest.He left Shell in 1968 to start his own convenience store business, Q Petroleum Inc. Norm was an innovator in the development of convenience stores tied to gas stations. He moved to Denver in 1976 where he continued to work in real estate development as well as owning several companies in Minnesota, Colorado, Ohio and California. He was an avid golfer, he had memberships at both Columbine Country Club and Castle Pines. Norm is survived by his two sons Jason and Winston Dyer both from Denver as well as four loving grandchildren: Waylon, Kaya Logan and Mason Grace Dyer all residing in Denver. He is also survived by a sister Virginia Richardson of Texas and Jimmie Dyer (Wife Patricia), of Missouri. Struggling with health issues later in life, Norm was thankful to have such strong family support as caregivers. A celebration of life party will be held in his honor in the late spring or early summer.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 2, 2020