Feldman Mortuary
1673 York Street
Denver, CO 80206
(303) 322-7764
Graveside service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Rose Hill Cemetery
Norman L. Druker


1927 - 2019
Norman L. Druker Obituary
Druker, Norman L.
07/29/1927 - 07/26/2019

Norman L. Druker, Denver, Colorado. Husband of Eileen B. Druker. Father of Audree (Michael) Bloom and the late Paul (Marsha) Druker. Grandfather of Amy (Matt) Walde, Hilary Bloom (Matt Krovitz) and Lauren (Andrew) Stolz. Great-grandfather of Ruby, Peter, Jack and Henry. Graveside Service, 9:00AM, Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Rose Hill Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Hebrew Educational Alliance or any .
Published in Denver Post on July 27, 2019
