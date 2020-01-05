|
Willey, Norman (Dean)
Dec 7, 1936 - Dec 23, 2019
Dean is survived by his wife Theresa (Colleen) and their four children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Rosary at 10:30, funeral at 11:00 at Little Sisters of the Poor on January 10th, 2020. Celebration 12:30 at Our Lady of Fatima Church. Donations can be made via mail or online at http://www.littlesistersofthepoor.org Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared by signing our online guestbook: Search for Dean Willey at https://www.legacy.com
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 5, 2020