Olive McLaurin
1938 - 2020
McLaurin, Olive
March 27, 1938 - April 28, 2020

Olive McLaurin passed away on April 28, 2020. She was a 50 year resident of the City of Aurora, CO.

Olive McLaurin was an icon, her beautiful smile, the twinkle in the eyes and sense of adventure will long be remembered and missed. Our mother would say: "I fought the good fight, I finished the race, I kept the faith

A celebration with family and friends will be planned to honor Olive when it is possible to do.


Published in Denver Post on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Olinger Hampden Mortuary & Cemetery
8600 East Hampden Ave
Denver, CO 80231
3037714636
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
