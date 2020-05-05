McLaurin, Olive

March 27, 1938 - April 28, 2020



Olive McLaurin passed away on April 28, 2020. She was a 50 year resident of the City of Aurora, CO.



Olive McLaurin was an icon, her beautiful smile, the twinkle in the eyes and sense of adventure will long be remembered and missed. Our mother would say: "I fought the good fight, I finished the race, I kept the faith



A celebration with family and friends will be planned to honor Olive when it is possible to do.





