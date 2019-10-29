|
Corpuz, Olivia
March 20, 2003 - October 21, 2019
Olivia Marie Corpuz passed away at home on October 21, 2019. Olivia was the beautiful and beloved daughter of Amy (Keller) and Marcelo Corpuz of Centennial, Colorado. She was born on March 20, 2003, in Washington D.C. The Corpuz family later moved to Milwaukee, as well as Wauconda, Illinois, where she attended St. Mary of the Annunciation Elementary School and Frassati Catholic Academy and was on the 2014 championship basketball team. In 2016, the family relocated to Centennial, Colorado where she attended St. Thomas More Catholic School and subsequently Arapahoe High School. Olivia excelled equally in academics and athletics. Warrior Strong, Olivia was a valuable member of the Arapahoe High School girls' basketball and rugby teams. A fan of roller coasters, horror movies, and playing Christmas music in October. Olivia had a quick wit and spirited sense of humor. She will be deeply missed for her vibrant personality, intelligence, caring heart and loyal friendship.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brothers Marc and Luke; her grandmothers Amy N. Corpuz of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Therese Keller of Crystal Lake, Ill.; and her grandfather Marcelo B. Corpuz Jr. (Roberta) of Coraopolis, Pa. Her many aunts and uncles love and miss her greatly: Maggie Keller (Lori Bermke), Don Keller, and Ed Keller; Veronica Corpuz and Alex Thomson; and Marcellito Corpuz. She is also survived by her younger cousins whom she cherished, Nico Grzymkowski and AJ Thomson, and her two dogs Daisy and Chico. Olivia is preceded in death by her grandfather Donald L. Keller and her uncle Mike Grzymkowski.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church (8035 S. Quebec St., Englewood, CO 80112).
Donations in Olivia's name may be made to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 29, 2019