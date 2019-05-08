|
In Loving Memory of
Oreo Saunar
"I have left you now but please don't be sad you gave me all the love you had. You did so much for me in my time here and I will always hold those precious times near. I know someday you'll find love again and into your life will come a another son. Your heart will heal though you'll never forget memories like the first time we met. Memories are wonderful so keep them close and remember all the good times the most.
Up in the heaven for me is where I'll be and someday in the future, each other we will see. I am at peace now, so please don't be sad you gave me all the love that you had."
Published in Denver Post on May 8, 2019