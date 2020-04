Rock, Orville "ROCK" 04/15/1925 - 04/15/2020 In loving memory of the "old vet" of Arvada. Passed away April 15, 2020. He was a devoted husband, dad and friend. He was preceded in death by his wife Judy. He is survived by his sons Bob and Dan (wife Vicki - "Vic" and son Dan - "Doc"). We will always be indebted to your service and teachings. You will always be with us.

