Cook, Jr., Ottie "Jim"
Ottie Franklin "Jim" Cook, Jr., 84 of Denver, Colorado, passed away November 7, 2020 at home with his loving family. Jim was born on January 10, 1936 in Wichita Falls.
Jim worked at Wichita Falls Times Record News for 16 years. In 1965, he started at The Denver Post and retired in 1999. Jim enjoyed camping and fishing with children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Rosa Lee Cook; children, Ottie Franklin Cook, III (Karen), Catherine Lee Cook Gengler, Jimbob Cook and Steve Cook; grandchildren, Ottie Franklin Cook, IV (Rachel), Ethan Cook (Krista), Samantha Gengler-Colburn (Dustin) and Jacob Gengler (Jessica); great grandchildren, Evan Cook, Neela Cook, Evelyn Colburn and Violet Colburn; and sister, Sybil Kruger (George) of Wichita Falls, Texas.
He is proceeded in death by his sister, Rosa Mae Foster; father, Ottie Franklin Cook, Sr.; and mother, Luzzattay Cook.
Per Jim's request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Halcyon Hospice, 6750 W. 52nd Ave., Arvada, CO 80002.
Jim will be missed by all. Please share your memories at www.HoranCares.com
