Our Son Stan Marin

Our Son Stan Marin In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of
our son Stan Marin
Three years ago today God came to visit and took you home. The moment that you left our hearts were torn in two. Those special memories of you will always bring a smile to our face. We miss you and not a day goes by that we don't feel your presence.
May God's love, grace and mercy be with you for all of eternity and I know you will be waiting for us in Heaven with open arms and a big smile.
Love always and forever,
Mom, Dad and the Marin Family
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 9, 2019
