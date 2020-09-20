1/
Owen Schooler
1928 - 2020
Schooler, Owen
03/14/1928 - 09/12/2020

Owen was born in Carlisle, Iowa and lived there until he joined the navy and served two years. He became a geologist for Chevron Petroleum after graduating with a BA degree from Simpson College and an MS degree from the University of Nebraska. His 34 year career with Chevron included assignments in Cuba, Western Australia, Colombia, United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

He loved books, art, baseball, bowling, bridge, Paris and red wine. He was also an amateur artist and author. He was witty and kind and made many friends all over the world. He will be missed very much.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joan and four daughters, Janet (Jerry), Marta (Andrew), Ellen (Scott), and Julie (Ted). He is also survived by eight grandchildren and one great grandson.

A celebration of life will be scheduled in 2021.


Published in Denver Post on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
