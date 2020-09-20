Schooler, Owen

03/14/1928 - 09/12/2020



Owen was born in Carlisle, Iowa and lived there until he joined the navy and served two years. He became a geologist for Chevron Petroleum after graduating with a BA degree from Simpson College and an MS degree from the University of Nebraska. His 34 year career with Chevron included assignments in Cuba, Western Australia, Colombia, United Kingdom and the Netherlands.



He loved books, art, baseball, bowling, bridge, Paris and red wine. He was also an amateur artist and author. He was witty and kind and made many friends all over the world. He will be missed very much.



He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joan and four daughters, Janet (Jerry), Marta (Andrew), Ellen (Scott), and Julie (Ted). He is also survived by eight grandchildren and one great grandson.



A celebration of life will be scheduled in 2021.





