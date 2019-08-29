Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela K. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela K. Smith In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of
Pamela K. Smith
2/11/1949 - 8/29/2019
Dearest One, it has been 2 years since you left me. We had many good years together and I cherish he memories of them. All of our trips, so many memories. My heart still aches every time I look at your mementos and pictures on your dresser. I still feel your presence in the house. Items still get moved around. I miss you my Dearest One. Rest my Lady. You will always be in my heart.
Your loving husband, Chuck
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.