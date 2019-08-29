|
In Loving Memory of
Pamela K. Smith
2/11/1949 - 8/29/2019
Dearest One, it has been 2 years since you left me. We had many good years together and I cherish he memories of them. All of our trips, so many memories. My heart still aches every time I look at your mementos and pictures on your dresser. I still feel your presence in the house. Items still get moved around. I miss you my Dearest One. Rest my Lady. You will always be in my heart.
Your loving husband, Chuck
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 29, 2019