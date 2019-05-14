|
Petrides, Panayiota
12/10/1940 - 05/12/2019
Panayiota Petrides passed away on Mother's Day of a heart attack after a year of struggling with a nonspecific lung disease and will be missed by her family and friends. She was born in Pekerni/Tripoli, Greece on December 10, 1940. The daughter of Dimitra and Panayiotis Maniatis. She came to Denver, Colorado in 1960 and married Petros Pete Petrides at the Greek Orthodox Church on 6th and Pennsylvania. She was intensely proud of her four sons Lee, Jim, Chris, and Pete. She was blessed with 9 grandchildren. Lee and Cindy's children are Georgia, Mackenzie, Nick and Chris. Jim and Pam's children are Kelsey, Ashley, and Demetrios. Pete and Tina's children are Petros and Angelos. Her beloved son Chris passed away in 1972. She is survived by her sister Matina Bellairs and many cousins and family members throughout the Denver area. Trisaigon to be held at Assumption of the Theotokos Metropolis Cathedral of Denver on Thursday, May 16, at 7:00pm. Funeral Service to be held on Friday, May 17, at 11:00am at Assumption Greek Cathedral, 4610 E Alameda Ave, Denver, CO 80246.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to National Jewish Hospital Lung Foundation in her name.
Published in Denver Post on May 14, 2019