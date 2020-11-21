1/1
Savageau, Parry
2/7/1956 - 11/14/2020

Kathleen "Parry" Savageau, of Denver, Colorado, formerly of Stamford, Connecticut, died in hospice Saturday afternoon, November 14. She suffered a massive cerebral aneurysm six weeks previously. She was the beloved wife of Anthony "Tony" Savageau for 34 years.

Born in Ithaca, New York, February 7, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Mortimer Ryon and the late Kathleen Ferenbach Ryon. She attended The Low-Heywood School in Stamford, Connecticut, and graduated from Connecticut College, class of 1978. She lived in Denver for more than 40 years. During the past 10 years she was a senior title officer with CoBank at the national headquarters in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

In addition to her husband "Tony", surviving are two sisters, Carolyn "Tooker" Mayers, of Corvallis, Oregon, and Helen Jennifer Mazza, of Goochland County, Virginia; a brother, Mortimer Ryon, Jr., of Shelton, Connecticut; and ten brothers- and sisters-in-law. Her dying has touched the hearts of us one and all.

Parry's memorial service is set for 11:30 am, Monday, November 23, in the chapel at Mount Olive Cemetery, 12801 West 44th avenue, in Wheat Ridge. Physical attendance is limited to 25. In lieu of flowers, her family will much appreciate your presence there or a donation to Colorado Horse Rescue, and that Kathleen "Parry" Savageau will not go unremembered in your thoughts and prayers.



Published in www.denverpost.com from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Memorial service
11:30 AM
Mount Olive Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
ARCHDIOCESE OF DENVER MORTUARY
12801 W. 44th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO null
(303)425-9511
