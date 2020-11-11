Kuehl, Pat Hanna1932 - 2020Longtime Denverjournalist Pat Hanna Kuehl mingled with bold-face names in music and show-biz as a wide-ranging feature writer at the Rocky Mountain News. She broke bread with national and local gourmands as the Rocky's food editor and wrote feature stories on social issues, interviewed celebrities from entertainers to political candidates, covered the night club scene, introducing readers to all forms of jazz, and won numerous writing and editing awards. After early retirement from the Rocky, she globetrotted the world as a freelance travel writer focusing on offbeat stories, which were published in numerous major newspapers in the U.S. Predeceased by husband Max, she is survived by Doodles, her beloved dachshund, and dear friends from every walk of life. Private services will be held.